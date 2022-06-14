Four-Star Calhoun Chooses Bearcats

The good times keep rolling for Cincinnati. And this time, it’s another local product the Bearcats are keeping home.

On Tuesday, Winton Woods (OH) four-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun announced his intent to attend school and play for Cincinnati. Calhoun was previously committed to West Virginia, but decommitted on June 6, following an official visit there.

Calhoun officially visited Cincinnati this past weekend.

“They just made me feel comfortable,” he said. “It’s hometown, I can stay home, play in front of family.”

Calhoun was recruited primarily by assistant coaches Kerry Coombs and Nate Letton.

The Bearcats now have 20 commitments for the 2023 class and were already ranked No. 3 before this addition.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Calhoun’s decision and what it means for Cincinnati.