Four-Star Anderson Pledges To UC

https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2023/khamari-anderson-280048 Cincinnati got its prize for the 2023 class already, on Thursday.

In an announcement on social media, Cass Tech (Mich.) four-star tight end Khamari Anderson said he’s committed to the Bearcats. He becomes commitment No. 6 in their 2023 class.

Anderson chose Cincinnati out of a top three that also consisted of Michigan and Pittsburgh. He had also flirted with USC, which offered earlier this week.

“It’s an amazing school,” Anderson said. “The city gives me home vibes because its similar to Detroit. But I just really love the school.”

Anderson visited the Bearcats Saturday for their junior day. It was his second visit on campus, the other coming in October for their win over Central Florida.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Anderson and what his commitment means.