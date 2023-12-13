In addition to Corey Kiner's recent announcement that he'll return to Cincinnati next season, the running back room got another jolt on Wednesday.

Running back Evan Pryor announced Wednesday morning that he plans to also join the Bearcats next season. He's set to transfer to Cincinnati from Ohio State and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

In four games this season for the Buckeyes this season, Pryor finished with 49 yards on 19 carries and caught another pass for two yards. He missed all of the 2022 season and the 2023 spring with a knee injury.

As a true freshman in 2021, Pryor rushed for 98 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown and redshirted the rest of the season.

A member of the 2021 recruiting class, Pryor was ranked No. 74 in the Rivals100 out of Hough (NC). He was the No. 2 all-purpose back nationally.