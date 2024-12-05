Former 3 star QB Brady Drogosh enters transfer portal

Moments ago, Brady Drogosh announced via social media that he will be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

The Michigan native came to Cincinnati back in the 2023 class, where he was a highly ranked three-star quarterback prospect. Drogosh, originally committed to former Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, before electing to stay at Cincinnati despite the coaching change. Drogosh was listed as Cincinnati's' second highest ranked quarterback commit in program history, just behind Evan Prater.

Drogosh, began his career at quarterback before making the transition to linebacker following the conclusion of spring practice. That move simply came due to the size and physique of Drogosh, who put on nearly 25 pounds of muscle since arriving on campus back in January of 2023.

Drogosh, appeared in one game this season on special teams, but spent most of the season carving his role as a linebacker for the potential future. Now, it will be interesting to see what Drogosh elects to do in terms of position wise at his next stop, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back under center to say the least.

TFON wishes Drogosh, nothing but the best as he looks to explore his options when the transfer portal opens up next week.