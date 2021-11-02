For UC, First 2021 CFP rankings Will Speak Volumes

The rankings will offer the first window into the degree of bias this version of the CFP committee shows against Cincinnati. The Bearcats are No. 2 in the country in the Associated Press poll , and the biggest question looming over the first rankings is how much lower the committee will rank them.

The College Football Playoff committee will offer the first empirical evidence of how it's going to treat Cincinnati, who is attempting to become the first team from outside a power conference to crash the playoff.

Tuesday is a referendum day in Ohio, and it offers a window into the priorities of Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell as his 8-0 team approaches the finishing kick of the college football season.

There’s also another referendum in Ohio on Tuesday, one that has Fickell much more occupied. Under a new NCAA rule, schools aren’t supposed to practice or play on Election Day as a way to stress the importance of voting. With three MAC teams playing Tuesday, Cincinnati applied for and received a waiver to practice. (Cincinnati players have transportation available to be sure they are able to vote.)

Fickell is much more interested in his team improving over the final four games than where they’ll be ranked. He’s not going to make a scene if the Bearcats get ranked much lower in the initial CFP rankings than they are in the current polls.

“We’re a better ‘doubt us’ crew than we are a favorite,” Fickell said in his office Sunday.

Fickell didn’t follow the CFP rankings closely last season. The undefeated Bearcats began the CFP rankings No. 7 and hit a glass ceiling without losing in the regular season.

“I didn’t know where we never got past,” Fickell said when asked about not getting past the No. 7 slot last season. “I don’t care.”

Fickell said he didn’t know that Cincinnati never got higher than No. 7 last year, the spot the Bearcats began with in Week 13. The Bearcats fell to No. 8 after getting jumped by two-loss Iowa State in the third edition of the rankings. The next week, they fell to No. 9 after getting leapt by two-loss Georgia. They finished No. 8 behind three-loss Florida and two-loss Oklahoma in the final rankings.

ESPN’s "College GameDay" is coming to Cincinnati for the first time this weekend for the game against unranked Tulsa, which is great exposure for the school but another looming distraction for a coach. Fickell is more concerned with how his team, which has been built on relishing the underdog role, handles itself day-to-day. The Bearcats have looked solid but unspectacular in back-to-back road wins over Navy and Tulane, hence much more worry about holding a Tuesday practice.

“It’s weighed a little bit on us, I think,” Fickell said of the rankings. “It is what it is, and we’ll see. And we’re going to have to keep pushing either way. I don’t think we need more things to talk about.”

Where Cincinnati starts will certainly be the buzziest decision by the CFP committee Tuesday, as there’s no consensus for any of the teams after No. 1 Georgia.

It’s worth noting that there are seven new CFP committee members, which is more than half of the 13-member committee. So the bias outcries that accompanied Cincinnati dropping while winning in 2020 may not carry over. The seven new CFP committee members are Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart, N.C. State AD Boo Corrigan, Kansas State AD Gene Taylor, Virginia Union AD Joe Taylor, Georgia State AD Charlie Cobb, NFL Hall of Famer Will Shields and former Notre Dame star Rod West.

That 13-member committee will be evaluating a Cincinnati team with a much better resume than the one that got stranded well outside the Top 4 last season. This version of the Bearcats went on the road to beat then-No. 9 Notre Dame, who has cobbled together a 7-1 record to be ranked No. 8. Cincinnati’s next best win came at Indiana, who began the season ranked but has sputtered to 2-6.