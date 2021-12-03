Five-star guard Isaiah Collier sifting through high-major offers

Before the start of his junior season this month, Collier decided to trim his list of offers that came in from around the country down to a more manageable list of seven schools. Alabama , Auburn , Cincinnati , Florida State , Georgia , UCLA and USC are the programs still involved in his recruitment. Alabama hosted him on an official earlier in November and UCLA will likely get the next official visit.

Isaiah Collier ’s combination of size at the point guard position and his elite passing ability have made him one of the top floor generals in the 2023 class and one of the most highly recruited prospects in the class nationally. The five-star prospect started receiving high-major offers before he started his freshman year at Wheeler High School in Georgia.

Alabama: “They have a really good program. They have a lot of guards coming out of there now. Their development is really good, and the playing style is great. They just won the SEC last year. I like what they have going on over there.”

Auburn: “They’ve had a lot of really good guards. They’ve had a lot of Georgia guys go there. I like the freedom they give you and how they let their guards play.”

Cincinnati: “They’ve shown a lot of love. The whole coaching staff has come down to watch me practice and come to my games. I like the way they play, too. I’ve started watching them a little bit. The love from the fans has been great, too.”

Florida State: “The development there is great. They’ve had a lot of big guards. I like what ‘CY’ (assistant coach Charlton Young) is doing there. They have been winning a lot over there, and it’s in the ACC.”

Georgia: “I like coach (Tom) Crean. He’s developed a lot of players. I think they are a sleeper in the SEC. Coach Crean’s basketball mind is on a different level.”

UCLA: “I like that they just went to the Final Four. They give their guards freedom. I like how they let Tyger Campbell play. They let their guards do what they do.”

USC: “I like how they let Boogie Ellis play. I like their development of players, too. I’ve watched them, too, last year making Elite 8.”