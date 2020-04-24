Cincinnati didn't have to look far for its newest commitment. Coach Luke Fickell didn't even have to leave his house.

On Friday, Moeller (OH) offensive tackle Landon Fickell gave hiss father his commitment. The younger Fickell also had offers from WKU, Akron, Toledo and Youngstown State.

Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and assistant coach Ron Crook were technically Landon's primary recruiters. They offered a scholarship on April 7.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Landon Fickell's decision.