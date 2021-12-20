Fickell Named Robinson Coach Of Year

Coach Luke Fickell continues to be awarded for Cincinnati's performance this season.

On Monday, Fickell was named the Eddie Robinson FBS Coach of The Year, by the Football Writers' Association. He joins Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, the FCS coach winner.

In his fifth season at the helm of the Bearcats, Fickell helped lead them to a 13-0 regular season, American Athletic Conference Championship and No. 4 ranking in the College Football Playoff, the highest ever for a non power five team. Cincinnati will play No. 1 Alabama Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl Classic, a CFP semi-final.

The other finalists were Blake Anderson of Utah State, Dave Aranda of Baylor, Thomas Hammock of NIU, Jim Harbaugh of Michigan, Billy Napier of Louisiana, Pat Narduzzi of Pitt, Nick Saban of Alabama, Kalani Sitake of BYU, Kirby Smart of Georgia, Jeff Traylor of UTSA, Mel Tucker of Michigan State, and Kyle Whittingham of Utah.

Fickell will receive the iconic bust of the late Eddie Robinson, a College Football Hall of Fame coach at Grambling State University for 55 years and winner of 408 career games, at a Jan. 8, 2022, reception in Indianapolis prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Fickell is 47-14 at Cincinnati, including 43-6 in his last four seasons. He was also named the winner of the Home Depot Coach of the Year.

