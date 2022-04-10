Fickell Likes UC Spring Progress

Quarterbacks Evan Prater and Ben Bryant both threw touchdown passes and transfer kicker Ryan Coe made a pair of field goals as the Cincinnati football team held its annual spring scrimmage on Saturday.

The Bearcats’ practice was moved indoors to the Sheakley Athletic Complex “bubble” due to inclement weather.

“We want our guys to understand that it is about finishing,” head coach Luke Fickell said. “They came out and they competed today. They would have loved to have been outside in the live action the whole time, but none the less, all in all they were looking for a healthy competition. Right now, it is just about let’s compete. Let’s find a way to do this together.”

Rising redshirt freshman tight end Chamon Metayer caught a pair touchdowns – one each from Prater and Bryant, while the defense made big plays all afternoon.

“Chamon is going to have a chance to help us this year,” offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli said. “I am really happy with the way that our tight ends have been playing. I think that they are going to be a matchup problem once we get to the fall.”



Metayer will push returning starters Leonard Taylor and Josh Whyle in the tight end room.

Defensive lineman Jah-Mal Williams returned a fumble for a touchdown, while veteran defensive tackles Jabari Taylor, Jowon Briggs and Eric Phillips made several plays.

Wide receiver Tyler Scott scored the game’s first touchdown on a 40-yard pass from Prater.

Other than that long play, the defense gave up very few big plays and did not allow a touchdown until the sixth possession of the scrimmage. Senior cornerback Arquon Bush and classmate Ja’Von Hicks, a safety, return as starters to lead Cincinnati’s secondary.

“I loved the way that the defense played today,” Bush said. “We flew around and played hard. The most important part is for the team to get better, and have the team get closer together. We have to keep improving and get closer as a team for the upcoming season.”

Coe, who transferred from Delaware, made two field goals, including one from 48 yards to end the scrimmage. Kicker Christian Lowery also made a field goal during the scrimmage.

The Bearcats will practice two more times this coming week before ending spring practice.

Former UC stars, quarterback Desmond Ridder and cornerback Ahmad Gardner, were both on hand to watch the scrimmage. Both players are looking to be Cincinnati’s first NFL Draft first round picks since 1971.