BearcatReport - Fickell Extended Through 2026

After flirting with other schools, including Michigan State, this past off-season, Luke Fickell is staying in Cincinnati for a few more years.

On Tuesday, the University of Cincinnati's board of trustees unanimously approved an extension through 2026 for Fickell. The deal will pay him $3.4 million per year, according to reports. The pool of money for the coaching staff is now $3.85 million.

According to ESPN, the contract: "contains a bonus structure that will pay Fickell $250,000 if Cincinnati reaches a New Year's Six bowl or the College Football Playoff, and includes $50,000 bonuses for a top-25 finish, a regular-season AAC title and an AAC championship game victory."

Reports also show that the university used private funds and donations to finance the extension and raise.

Fickell is 26-13 in his three seasons at Cincinnati and 22-5 over the past two seasons.