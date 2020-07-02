BearcatReport - Farrell: Top Group Of Five DBs

Mike Farrell, Rivals.com's National Recruiting Director of Football Recruiting, has been compiling lists of who he believes are the top players at each position group among non-power five conference teams. He concludes his lists today with who he believes are the top defensive backs in the country at these schools. Topping the list is a key asset for Cincinnati in 2020, after a breakout last season.

It’s finally here and I hope you’ve enjoyed it. I finish my rankings of the top Group of Five players with the defensive backs today, arguably the deepest group of all.

1. Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati — A tall defensive back, Gardner had three picks his first season and returned two for scores.

2. Shaun Jolly, Appalachian State— What he lacks in size he makes up for in amazing ball skills and the ability to play the ball in the air.

3. Dy’Jonn Turner, UAB — Turner had nine pass breakups last season and can play many positions if needed.

4. Dwayne Johnson, San Diego State— Johnson is a huge safety who hits like a truck and had nearly 100 tackles last season.

5. Corey Straughter, ULM — Straughter is one of the best in the Sun Belt and gets better every season.

6. Sterling Weatherford, Miami-Ohio— A huge defensive back, Weatherford is an active tackler with nearly 100 stops last season.

7. Richie Grant, UCF — Grant is a ballhawk and big time tackler as well. He has seven picks over the last two seasons.

8. James Wiggins, Cincinnati — Wiggins is a freaky safety coming off a knee injury who should still dominate the conference.

9. K.J. Sails, USF — A transfer from North Carolina last season, Sails had three picks for 68 yards.

10. Aaron Robinson, UCF — Robinson is a big corner that the NFL really likes.

11. Darrick Forrest, Cincinnati — The big safety had 106 tackles last season and has the NFL interested.

12. Tariq Thompson, San Diego State— A big safety, Thompson had 55 tackles and 4 picks last year.

13. Deontay Anderson, Houston — The Ole Miss transfer could be part of a very solid defense. He had 12 pass breakups last season.

14. Jalen Walker, Boise State— Walker had 53 tackles and nine pass breakups last season.

15. Darren Hall, San Diego State— His 16 pass breakups is one of the more impressive numbers in the country.



