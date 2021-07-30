 BearcatReport - Fact or Fiction: West Virginia belongs in the ACC
football

Fact or Fiction: West Virginia belongs in the ACC

Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

In today’s Fact or Fiction National Columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. West Virginia belongs in the ACC.

Jarret Doege
Jarret Doege (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. This is a natural fit and should happen if the Big 12 implodes without Texas and Oklahoma. The Mountaineers should have been in the ACC during the big conference reshuffling over a decade ago, but ACC snobbery got in the way when it came to academic standing. Well, it’s clear now that academics mean nothing in college football, so let’s have the Mountaineers play where they belong.

2. It’s time for some Group of Five schools to move up.

Boise State's Hank Bachmeier
Boise State's Hank Bachmeier (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. Boise State, UCF, Cincinnati and others should take their turn at major college football as we expand into four mega conferences. There is a place for each program at the table now, and the Group of Five can slide aside a bit as we enter 16- to 20-team super conferences. These programs have been good enough for long enough to deserve it.

3. Quinn Ewers is worth millions outside the state of Texas.  

Quin Ewers
Quin Ewers (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FACT. Some have been saying there’s no way Ewers could make big money out of high school but, trust me there are agents, marketing brands and others clamoring to sign this kid already. And the fact that the state of Texas won’t allow high school kids to cash in on NIL is a joke. So he should accelerate his graduation and get to Ohio State as quickly as possible.

