Fact or Fiction: West Virginia belongs in the ACC

1. West Virginia belongs in the ACC.

Jarret Doege (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. This is a natural fit and should happen if the Big 12 implodes without Texas and Oklahoma. The Mountaineers should have been in the ACC during the big conference reshuffling over a decade ago, but ACC snobbery got in the way when it came to academic standing. Well, it’s clear now that academics mean nothing in college football, so let’s have the Mountaineers play where they belong.

2. It’s time for some Group of Five schools to move up.

Boise State's Hank Bachmeier (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. Boise State, UCF, Cincinnati and others should take their turn at major college football as we expand into four mega conferences. There is a place for each program at the table now, and the Group of Five can slide aside a bit as we enter 16- to 20-team super conferences. These programs have been good enough for long enough to deserve it.

3. Quinn Ewers is worth millions outside the state of Texas.

Quin Ewers (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)