Fact or Fiction: Cincinnati belongs in the CFB Playoff

In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. C.J. Stroud should lead for the Heisman.

C.J. Stroud (USA Today Sports Images)

Farrell's Take: FICTION. Every time C.J. Stroud makes a big move it seems that Bryce Young just looks better. Young has 36 touchdowns against only three interceptions while Stroud has been impressive as well with 35 touchdowns and five picks. It’s close but give me Young right now. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT SCARLETANDGRAYREPORT.COM

*****

2. Mel Tucker’s coaching stock took a hit this past weekend.

Mel Tucker (AP Images)

Farrell's Take: FICTION. Yes, Michigan State looked like a D-III team in its blowout loss to Ohio State and it makes you wonder if the gap has closed at all between the Spartans and Buckeyes, but make no mistake about it — he’s still a hot name. He’s now mentioned for the Florida opening and has been candidate No. 1 for LSU since the start. He’s done an amazing job in a short time in East Lansing and that’s why the powers that be at Michigan State want to wrap him up with a massive contract. One loss doesn’t change anything. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN STATE FANS AT SPARTANMAG.COM

*****

3. The Bearcats belong in the playoff.