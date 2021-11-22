Fact or Fiction: Cincinnati belongs in the CFB Playoff
In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.
*****
MIND OF MIKE: Florida made the right move with Dan Mullen
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
1. C.J. Stroud should lead for the Heisman.
Farrell's Take: FICTION. Every time C.J. Stroud makes a big move it seems that Bryce Young just looks better. Young has 36 touchdowns against only three interceptions while Stroud has been impressive as well with 35 touchdowns and five picks. It’s close but give me Young right now.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT SCARLETANDGRAYREPORT.COM
*****
2. Mel Tucker’s coaching stock took a hit this past weekend.
Farrell's Take: FICTION. Yes, Michigan State looked like a D-III team in its blowout loss to Ohio State and it makes you wonder if the gap has closed at all between the Spartans and Buckeyes, but make no mistake about it — he’s still a hot name.
He’s now mentioned for the Florida opening and has been candidate No. 1 for LSU since the start. He’s done an amazing job in a short time in East Lansing and that’s why the powers that be at Michigan State want to wrap him up with a massive contract.
One loss doesn’t change anything.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN STATE FANS AT SPARTANMAG.COM
*****
3. The Bearcats belong in the playoff.
Farrell's Take: FICTION. Yes I know the Bearcats finally had an impressive win over SMU and will likely finish the season 12-0, but does that make them better than a two-loss Michigan team (assuming it loses to Ohio State) or a two-loss Alabama team (assuming it loses to Georgia)?
I can see Cincinnati being ahead of Notre Dame based on a head-to-head win but a case could be made for Oklahoma or Oklahoma State as a one-loss team in the Big 12 if either wins out. The Bearcats' best win this season is over a very good Notre Dame team but Michigan, Alabama, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have all played much harder schedules overall.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CINCINNATI FANS AT BEARCATREPORT.COM