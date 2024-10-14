Advertisement
in other news
Bearcats LB Jared Bartlett speaks with TFON ahead of UCF
Cincinnati Bearcats LB Jared Bartlett speaks with TFON ahead of UCF
• J.T. Smith
Video: Bearcats HC Miller, G Hickman and G/F Skillings
Bearcats HC Miller, G Hickman and G/F Skillings
• J.T. Smith
Video: Bearcats HC Satterfield, LB Golday and QB Sorsby
Bearcats HC Satterfield, LB Golday and QB Sorsby
• J.T. Smith
Tyler McKinley Out for Season
Tyler Mckinley will be out the 2024-2025 season due to injury.
• Neil Meyer
in other news
Bearcats LB Jared Bartlett speaks with TFON ahead of UCF
Cincinnati Bearcats LB Jared Bartlett speaks with TFON ahead of UCF
• J.T. Smith
Video: Bearcats HC Miller, G Hickman and G/F Skillings
Bearcats HC Miller, G Hickman and G/F Skillings
• J.T. Smith
Expectations are raised for the Bearcats going into year two in the Big 12
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Cincinnati
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- CB
- WR
- OT
- OT
- RB
- CB
- ATH
- CB
- OG
- ATH
Advertisement
Advertisement