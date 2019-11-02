Desmond Ridder threw for 161 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 146 more and led the winning drive in the final 1:10 for the East Division-leading Bearcats (7-1, 4-0 American Athletic Conference). The 24 1/2-point favorites trailed by 12 points with less than 9 minutes left before escaping with their sixth win in a row.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Sam Crosa kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 17 Cincinnati a 46-43 victory over East Carolina on Saturday night.

''We showed a lot of heart,'' coach Luke Fickell said. ''This team, they've got something more than I even thought.''

Ahmad Gardner returned an interception 62 yards for a touchdown with 4:38 remaining to give Cincinnati a short-lived 43-40 lead, and Michael Warren II rushed for 141 yards and matched a career high with three touchdown runs.

Holton Ahlers threw for a school-record 535 yards, matched a career high with four touchdown passes and rushed for a score for the Pirates (3-6, 0-5). They were trying to beat a Top 25 team for the first time since 2014.

Jake Verity tied it at 43 with his third field goal, a 27-yarder with 1:14 remaining - plenty of time for Ridder and the Bearcats to rally.

Ridder started the go-ahead drive with a 30-yard scramble into East Carolina territory and hit Malick Mbodj with three passes to get the Bearcats to the 15 with 4 seconds left. After three timeouts, Crosa's kick at the buzzer was perfect.