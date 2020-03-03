Dan Enos is getting another shot to build his coaching resume back up. And his next stop will be at Cincinnati.

The Bearcats hired Enos on Tuesday as their running backs coach. He was fired as Miami offensive coordinator on Dec. 27, after the Hurricanes concluded a disappointing 6-7 2019 season with a 14-0 loss to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.

The move to Cincinnati is somewhat of a homecoming for Enos. He was the Bearcats' quarterbacks coach from 2004-05.

Last season was Enos' only season as the Hurricanes' offensive coordinator. Enos was the quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach in 2018 at Alabama, offensive coordinator from 2015-17 at Arkansas and head coach from 2010-14 at Central Michigan. He was on the Michigan State staff from 2006-09, first as quarterbacks coach, then the last three as running backs coach.

Enos replaces former assistant coach Doug Phillips as running backs coach, who last month was named head coach at Youngstown State. Phillips spent the past two seasons as Cincinnati's running backs coach and the 2017 season as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.