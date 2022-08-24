As the 2022 college football season nears, a host of Cincinnati players have been named to another pre-season list.

This time, it's the Reese's Senior Bowl. Among the 484 senior players (non-specialists) named to the list, which covers every level of NCAA football, the Bearcats have eight players. That group consists of defensive tackle Jowon Briggs, quarterback Ben Bryant, cornerback Arquon Bush, safety Ja'Von Hicks, offensive tackle Lorenz Metz, tight end Leonard Taylor, wide receiver Tre Tucker and tight end Josh Whyle.

According to the Reese's Senior Bowl, the organization's scouts have "been working since last February to identify the “best of the best” draft prospects at every level of college football for the 2023 NFL Draft."

This list does not include many true or redshirt juniors who could become eligible as December 2022 (or earlier) graduates.

The Reese's Senior Bowl will be held Feb. 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. It will be televised on NFL Network.