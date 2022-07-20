Duclona Honored by All-American Inclusion
Don’t let the ranking fool you. Naples (Fla.) three-star cornerback Jonas Duclona has caught more than just the Cincinnati staff’s attention. On July 12, Duclona was confirmed a spot on the roster...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news