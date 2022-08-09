Drogosh Goes In-Depth on Cincinnati, Offseason
Cincinnati's 2023 recruiting class is nearly set in stone. One player intriguing fans, coaches and players, is Warren De La Salle (MI) quarterback Brady Drogosh. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound dual threat...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news