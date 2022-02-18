Domineck Recaps Visit North, Recruitment
Fleming Island (Fla.) three-star wide receiver Darion Domineck had witnessed some cold weather before. But this was different. This was snow. Domineck and a few teammates visited Cincinnati Jan. 2...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news