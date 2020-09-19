BearcatReport - Doaks Powers UC To Season-Opening Win

Gerrid Doaks scored four touchdowns, including a career-high three rushing TDs, and No. 13 Cincinnati beat Austin Peay 55-20 on Saturday in the Bearcats' season opener. Desmond Ridder passed for 196 yards and two TDs for Cincinnati in a game that originally was scheduled for Sept. 3. It was the latest start for a Bearcats season since 1968 when they played at Texas Tech on Sept. 21. Cincinnati (1-0) has high hopes for this year after it went 11-3 last season and ranked No. 21 in the final AP poll. It quickly jumped all over the Governors.

Tre Tucker's first career touchdown reception came on a 29-yard shovel pass from Ridder just 1:29 into the game. With 33 seconds left in the first quarter, Doaks took a direct snap on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line and ran it in for a 14-3 lead. Ridder's 38-yard run set up Cincinnati's third touchdown, a 1-yard run by Doaks to put them up 21-3 in the second quarter. In the third quarter, Doaks had a 32-yard touchdown catch on fourth-and-2, and Arquon Bush's 31-yard interception return led to Jerome Ford's 2-yard TD run and a 42-6 lead. Backup quarterback Ben Bryant added a 40-yard TD run for the Bearcats early in the fourth quarter. Junior QB Jeremiah Otsvall passed for 202 yards for Austin Peay (0-3), which allowed 55 points in each of its past two games, including last week's 55-0 loss to Pittsburgh. Freshman running back CJ Evans Jr. had two rushing TDs for the Governors, including a 64-yarder in the fourth quarter. No fans were allowed in Nippert Stadium on Saturday due to COVID-19 concerns, but immediate family members of players and coaches were permitted in the stands.