Cincinnati already had one Dingle on its football roster. Now, it has two.

On Saturday, Trinity (Ky.) three-star linebacker Jack Dingle will be playing with his older brother, Jacob Dingle, a sophomore safety. Jacob signed with the Bearcats as a three-star safety in the 2019 class.

But both brothers are also Cincinnati legacies. Their father, Nate Dingle, was a Bearcats defensive lineman from 1990-93.

The younger Dingle chose Cincinnati over offers from Louisville, Army and Western Michigan. He was recruited by assistant coach Gino Guidugli and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

