Cincinnati's campaign for next season got a much-needed boost on Friday afternoon.

According to multiple reports and confirmed by BearcatReport.com, forward Dillon Mitchell plans to transfer to the Bearcats from Texas. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Mitchell started 33 of the Longhorns' 34 games last season. He averaged 9.6 points and 7.5 rebounds, in 29 minutes per game. In two seasons in Austin, Mitchell started all but one of Texas' 72 games and averaged 6.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.



At 6-foot-8 and 205 pounds, Mitchell gives Cincinnati depth to replace Jamille Reynolds and Viktor Lakhin, who transferred to South Florida and Clemson. Mitchell also had 30 blocks last season.

Mitchell was a five-star member of the 2022 recruiting class out of Montverde Academy (Fla.). He was ranked No. 4 in the Rivals150 and chose Texas out of a list that also included Tennessee, Ohio State and Auburn, each of which he officially visited.

Check back with Rivals.com for more on Mitchell and what his decision means for the Bearcats.