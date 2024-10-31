Dillon Mitchell Reflects on Cincinnati Decision

Dillon Mitchell highlighted the Bearcats offseason addition among the likes of Connor Hickman and Arrinten Page.

Mitchell spent the last two seasons at Texas University where he averaged 6.8 points/ 5.6 rebounds while shooting nearly 60% from the field for the Longhorns where helped lead Texas to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

However, for Mitchell, he was one of the most highly sought after transfers available this offseason. He noted that he took multiple visits throughout the process but breaks down what stood out about Wes Miller and Cincinnati.

"I think Coach Wes's passion was the biggest thing that stood out to me." Mitchell told reporters. "When I came on my visit, we sat in his office for nearly four hours talking about his expectations, how he will be able to help me as a coach in order to be successful at this level. His passion is something that immediately stood out to me. I went on a lot of visits, and you do the typical tour of campus and all which is fun and cool, but with Coach Wes, he was straight to basketball. That was why I was taking those visits, I could care less about where I am living, or what the campus looks like to be honest. It's about basketball and that was something I had seen so quickly in Wes, which was how passionate he was about basketball, this University, but most importantly us as players. He loves us as players and is going to bring it each and every day. Once I took my visit, I kind of knew immediately that I wanted to play for Coach Wes,"

Mitchell also noted in his introduction video earlier this summer that during the process of him and his girlfriend moving to Cincinnati, that his dogs actually arrived in Cincinnati before they did and stayed at Miller's house until they arrived in Cincinnati. He reflected on how that all came about and what was coaches reaction.

Mitchell stated that former Assistant coach Jake Thelan was the one that picked up his dogs. According to Dillon, the originally plan was for Associate Head Coach Chad Dollar to pick up Mitchell's dogs, but Mitchell joked the Georgia native is not a fan of dogs apparently.

"I know Coach Dollar was terrified to babysit them. They asked coach Dollar to pick them up and he was like I don't know if I'm getting them dogs." Mitchell joked. "Although, for the staff to babysit my dogs while I moved was big for me. Those are my little babies and kids. So, for them to be out here in Cincinnati before me and to have the coaches watch them was pretty cool."













