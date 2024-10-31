Dillon Mitchell "Fifth Third Arena will help us win games this year."

Fifth Third Arena is one of the most historic venues in all of college basketball.

Come Monday night, fans will pack the historic arena as Wes Miller and the Bearcats kick off the 2024-2025 season as they welcome in Arkansas Pine-Bluff at 7pm in front of a sold-out crowd as the University of Cincinnati announced for the first time since 2018-2019 that all season tickets were officially sold out.

Now for the Dillon Mitchell, he has got to experienced how rowdy Fifth Third Arena can be as an opponent after the Longhorns trip to Fifth Third Arena last January in what was the Bearcats first ever Big 12 game at Fifth Third Arena.

Now heading into this contest, opposing fans weren't really sure what to expect at Fifth Third Arena being their first year in the Big 12, but it's safe to say people realized very quickly the advantage of playing in Fifth Third Arena, including Mitchell.

"When we came here last year with Texas, we didn’t know what to expect being their first year in the Big 12." Mitchell said. "I remember getting ready for that jump ball, it was frightening a little bit. I’m so excited to be able to play in front of this fan base. They are the reason we go hard every day for the name on the front of our chest. I can tell y’all, when you are out there, it’s frightening for opposing teams. Fifth Third Arena and the fans will help us win games this year better believe that.”

Texas point guard Max Abmas even chimed in on what the environment was like in Fifth Third Arena back in January after the Longhorns defeated the Bearcats 72-70. "Fifth Third Arena was a great atmosphere." Abmas said. "It got really loud and at times you couldn't hear anything."

"I thought it was a great atmosphere." Dylan Disu said. "It is up there with just about any other Big 12 venue. It was really loud in there. The student section was great and really into the game. It was a great time."

Now for the Bearcats, the enter the season ranked 20th in the preseason AP Poll. However, they know they will need every bit of energy from the fans this year as they look to make Fifth Third Arena a hostile environment come conference play.

Now, the Bearcats know what is at stake for this team and the potential they have on paper, however, the fans will play a huge part in to this team's success to come next week.

The Bearcats welcome in Arkansas Pine-Bluff to Fifth Third Arena on Monday for their first game of the highly anticipated 2024-2025 season with tip-off set for 7pm.