DeJulius Headed To Cincinnati
Cincinnati added arguably its biggest transfer in recent years on Thursday afternoon. And it was an expected one.
Michigan point guard David DeJulius announced on social media that he'll be transferring to the Bearcats. He had previously announced a top four that also included Marquette, Iowa State and Missouri.
SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED!!! #BEARCATFAMILY 🐾 Jeremiah 29:11 🙏🏿 🏁 pic.twitter.com/gdaZHVqKlL— David DeJulius (@DavidDejulius) April 16, 2020
DeJulius will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at Cincinnati.
A former four-star recruit, he averaged 7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game last season with the Wolverines. He played in 25 games as a freshman, but in only 96 minutes.
A Detroit native, DeJulius had fallen down the depth chart, including behind Zavier Simpson. Michigan also signed four-star guard Zeb Jackson in the 2020 class, but DeJulius also wanted a change of scenery from coach Juwan Howard.