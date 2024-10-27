Deion "Prime Time" Sanders and Colorado defeat Bearcats 34-23 in Prime time

(Photo by Brandan Wesson, Wessography/TFON)

The Bearcats (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) traveled to Boulder, Colorado to take on Deion "Primetime" Sanders in a Big 12 primetime showdown. A game in which had potential Big 12 Championship hopes on the line for both teams.

Saturday night was an NFL showing from the likes of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Sanders and Hunter both put on electric performances after leading the Buffaloes to their first bowl game since 2020. The Bearcats had no answer for Sanders as he just ripped the Bearcats apart after completing his first 15 passes of the night, you could get a grasp that the Bearcats could be in some trouble. However, Cincinnati failed to get pressure to Sanders and gave him all the time in the world in the pocket, which is something he has made opposing teams for all season. Cincinnati was able to get to Sanders one time tonight which was simply the difference maker in this one. We discussed it all week that in order for Cincinnati to be successful and stop a high powered Colorado offense, they would not only have to get pressure, but get sacks and that was a difference maker tonight. Sanders finished the night 25/30 for 323 yards and two touchdowns in the air, while rushing for a score as well. However, Sanders and Hunter had quite a showing on the offensive side of the ball, as Hunter just gave the Bearcats a multitude of problems tonight. Hunter finished the game with nine catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. The crafty and talented athlete just took over the game as he has done all season and continued to make his case for the Heisman. Despite wreaking havoc on the offensive side of the ball, Hunter also made huge impact on the defensive side of the ball as well. Hunter led the Buffaloes defense with four pass breakups in a game in which Cincinnati arguably targeted the highly talented junior defensive back just a little more than they'd have liked. The Buffaloes defense gave the Bearcats fits tonight as Hunter and Preston Hodge anchored the secondary alongside Cam'ron Silmon-Craig who finished with a team high eight tackles, sack and two tackles for loss. The Bearcats offense just struggled after the first three drives and wasn't able to get anything going really in the second half until it was too late. Brendan Sorsby had maybe one of his most inefficient nights as a Bearcat where he finished just 16-30 for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Sorsby was really struggling to get the ball moving as the Buffaloes defense continued to bring the pressure and make it difficult this evening. Worth noting, leading receiver Xzavier Henderson was held to just one catch on the night, although he was being guarded by Travis Hunter all night.

How it happened Colorado struck first after Shedeur Sanders found Travis Hunter in the back of the endzone for a three-yard touchdown to give the Buffaloes a 7-0 lead with 9:32 remaining in the first quarter. A drive in which the Bearcats looked to have the Sanders and company in a third and long after a huge sack from Jared Bartlett. However, Sanders would then connect with Jimmy Horn on the ensuing play for what would have been a 57-yard touchdown but was called back due to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Horn. Now, the Bearcats weren't able to stop Sanders who completed his first four passes of the night for 64 yards. That was something the Bearcats didn't want to happen as they had to find a way to get home on the crafty quarterback.

The Bearcats wasted no time finding their grove following the touchdown. A huge 10-yard run by Corey Kiner moved the sticks for the Bearcats, Sorsby followed up with a huge 40-yard screen pass to Evan Pryor after the Buffaloes defense completely collapsed and just like that, the Bearcats were driving. Sorsby continued to move the chains after a 15-yard completion to Joe Royer across the middle moved the Bearcats into the Redzone. Then on 2nd-and-6 Scott Satterfield dialed up a great play call to get Tony Johnson in motion where he would slip out and beat Shilo Sanders for a huge six-yard touchdown to tie this game at seven with 6:01 remaining in the first quarter.

Sanders and the Buffaloes would waste no time responding after a 12 play, 90-yard drive gave Colorado a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter following a four-yard touchdown run from Sanders. The Bearcats simply had no answer for Sanders, who started this game 10-10 for 116 yards and two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing.) The Bearcats responded with a huge 12 play, 72-yard drive that was capped off by a 13-yard touchdown run from Evan Pryor to tie this game at 14 with 9:31 to go in the second quarter. A drive that was highlighted by a huge run by Sorsby on 3rd-14 to move the chains and get the drive going. The Bearcats would then march into redzone territory after a Preston Hodge pass interference call that set up the Pryor touchdown run. The Buffaloes would extend their lead to three as the Bearcats were finally able to get pressure to Sanders and force consecutive incompletions in the redzone. A great response by the Bearcats defense as Ormanie Arnold was able to get the pass breakup to force a 28-yard field goal with 3:28 remaining in the first half. Now, Travis Hunter would continue to wreck the Bearcats defense in the first half after hauling in a 33-yard Touchdown (his second of the game) right before halftime. The drive that was all started after the Bearcats failed to convert on 4th-and-1 from their own 46 yard line. The Bearcats simply had no answer for the Sanders/Hunter connection in the first half. Sanders finished the first half 18-21 with 216 yards and two touchdowns, (both in which were to Hunter). Meanwhile, on the other hand, Hunter continued to make his case for the Heisman trophy as he finished the first half with seven catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Colorado extended their lead to 17 early in the third quarter following a seven-yard touchdown run from Isaiah Augustave. The Bearcats simply had no answer for the high-powered Buffalo offense as Sanders and company had no issue moving the ball downfield. Although, Cincinnati was quickly approaching danger zone here if they aren't able to find a way to slow down Sanders and company. Cincinnati would find some momentum as the run game would eventually start to open up late in the second half. However, the Bearcats struggled to get into the redzone and had to settle for a 32-yard field goal from Nathan Hawks with 9:20 remaining to cut the Buffaloes lead to 14. Brendan Sorsby would then lead the Bearcats down the field for six after a huge defensive stand. Sorsby led the Bearcats on an 11 play, 81-yard drive highlighted by a huge 23-yard run from Corey Kiner to get the Bearcats into the redzone. Sorsby then dialed it up and found Joe Royer on the very nice play for a huge 6-yard touchdown to make this a 31-23 game with 3:50 remaining following the failed two-point conversion.