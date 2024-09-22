Defensive Game Balls from The Bearcats 34-0 win over Houston

The Bearcats had a defensive clinic on Saturday, as they routed the Cougars 34-0 en route to their first Big 12 victory off the season.

The Bearcats were flying around on all aspects this afternoon as they finished with seven tackles for loss, an interception, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups. That was an all-around defensive clinic, as they really made life rough for Donovan Smith.

Smith finished the game just 11-16 for 73 yards and was eventually benched early in the second half of this contest. However, this was now the second time over the last two seasons which now has Houston thinking about a potential quarterback change.

Check out our defensive players of the game below.

Josh Minkins, safety

Minkin's returned to action this week after missing the Miami game due to injury. However, the veteran safety made his impact on the game right on the opening drive after coming away with a huge interception in the redzone, for his second interception of the season. The veteran safety has been crucial for the Bearcats this season and a staple within the secondary due to his veteran leadership.

Derrick Canteen, safety

Canteen had a huge day for the Bearcats where he finished with four tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Canteen was all over the field today making plays as he was flying around delivering some big-time hits along the way. Like Minkins, Canteen has really solidified his spot at the safety position has shown to be one of the biggest impact players that was brought in this offseason.

Kam Wilson, defensive end

The Bearcats knew they would have to have someone step up after news surfaced of nose tackle Kamari Burns being inactive for this game due to injury. Another brutal blow for the Bearcats defensive line. However, Wilson really stepped in and finished the day with three tackles, a sack, and 1.5 tackles for loss in the Bearcats victory.







