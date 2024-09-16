Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 27-16 win over Miami of Ohio

Cincinnati won 27-16 against Miami and the defense did enough to make it happen. The run defense was great only allowing 24 yards, but in the air allowed 356 yards. On third down the Bearcats were great as Miami went 5-for-13 and on fourth they went 0-for-2.

Check out who received game balls for their play on Saturday.

Jared Bartlett, linebacker

Bartlett tied for the team lead with six tackles. He also had 1.0 tackles for loss. Bartlett is a guy that flashes when you watch him.

Derrick Canteen, safety

Canteen had four tackles and an interception. As a whole the secondary gave up a lot of yards, but Canteen's interception set a great tone for the Bearcats

Tre Gola-Callard, safety

Gola-Callard saw increased action on Saturday and balled out. He had two tackles and a pass defensed.

Eric Phillips, defensive end

Phillips had two tackles, two sacks (2.0 tackles for loss). He dominated all day long and it was good to see from the Cincinnati native.