Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 27-16 win over Miami of Ohio

Bearcats looking to return the Victory Bell to Cincinnati
The Bearcats looking to retain the Victory Bell in what could be final matchup between Miami- Cincinnati
FRANKIE'S FILM ROOM: Observations rewatching Bearcats 28-27 loss vs. Pitt
This is what Frankie observed/heard from rewatching the Bearcats 28-27 loss to Pittsburgh
Video: Bearcats DC Veidt, DB Canteen and RB Kiner
Bearcats DC Veidt, DB Canteen and RB Kiner discuss Miami of Ohio
Four decisive plays in Bearcats 28-27 loss vs. Pitt
Four decisive plays in the Bearcats 28-27, heartbreaking loss to Pitt
Video: Bearcats HC Satterfield, OL Kandra, S Miller and QB Sorsby
Bearcats HC Satterfield, OL Kandra, S Miller and QB Sorsby
Cincinnati won 27-16 against Miami and the defense did enough to make it happen. The run defense was great only allowing 24 yards, but in the air allowed 356 yards. On third down the Bearcats were great as Miami went 5-for-13 and on fourth they went 0-for-2.
Check out who received game balls for their play on Saturday.
Jared Bartlett, linebacker
Bartlett tied for the team lead with six tackles. He also had 1.0 tackles for loss. Bartlett is a guy that flashes when you watch him.
Derrick Canteen, safety
Canteen had four tackles and an interception. As a whole the secondary gave up a lot of yards, but Canteen's interception set a great tone for the Bearcats
Tre Gola-Callard, safety
Gola-Callard saw increased action on Saturday and balled out. He had two tackles and a pass defensed.
Eric Phillips, defensive end
Phillips had two tackles, two sacks (2.0 tackles for loss). He dominated all day long and it was good to see from the Cincinnati native.