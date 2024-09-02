Check out the Bearcats defensive leaders from their 38-20 victory over Towson.

Josh Minkins, safety- Minkins led the Bearcats after finishing with a game high six tackles and three pass break ups. It was clear to see that Minkins has really solidified his role as one of the Bearcats starting safeties after a stellar debut on Saturday. The 6"2" safety was all over the field as he really anchored the Cincinnati defense and made his presence known in both the run and pass game. Expect to see Minkins continue to make plays and have a great opportunity to be one of the leaders within the Bearcats secondary under first year defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt.

Jared Bartlett, linebacker-Bartlett was a force to be reckon with on Saturday after finishing with six tackles, a sack, and two tackles for loss. Now for Bartlett, they brought him in due to his unique skillset and ability to fly around and make plays and it was clear to see he was about business on Saturday, especially after wrapping up his first sack of the season on the Tigers first play from scrimmage.

Jordan Young, cornerback- Young had a strong showing where he finished with five tackles and showcased his ability to play outside on the boundary after making the transition to the outside cornerback position in 2023. However, Young followed up a strong fall camp with a very solid performance on Saturday and is slated to be one of Cincinnati's top defensive players this season.

Jiquan Sanks, star- Sanks made his first career start after beating out New Mexico State transfer Mekhi Miller for the team's starting STAR position. Sanks joined elite company as he became the first true freshman to start a game at Cincinnati since Marquis Copeland did so back in 2015. Sanks finished with four tackles in the Bearcats 38-20 victory over Towson.

