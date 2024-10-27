Advertisement

Published Oct 27, 2024
Defensive Game Balls for the Bearcats 34-23 loss to Colorado
circle avatar
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
Publisher
The Cincinnati Bearcats traveled to Boulder, Colorado to face Big 12 foe the Colorado Buffaloes. The Bearcats came up short 34-23. Colorado was able to get chunk plays especially through the air. They had 446 total yards, 323 passing yards and 123 yards on the ground. Sanders and the offense did great on third down going 7-of-13.

Check out who received game balls on Saturday!

Jake Golday, linebacker

Golday had a solid game racking up 10 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss. He led the team in tackles on Saturday.

Jonathan Thompson, linebacker

Thompson said he wanted to play on Prime time and he responded. He had eight tackles and a forced fumble.

