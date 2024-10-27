Defensive Game Balls for the Bearcats 34-23 loss to Colorado

in other news
Watch: Wes Miller, Simas Lukosius, Aziz Bandaogo Big 12 Media Days
Cincinnati Head Coach Wes Miller along with Player Simas Lukosius and Aziz Bandaogo discuss Big 12 Media Days
Watch: Wes Miller speaks with reporters from Big 12 Media Day
Wes Miller Spoke with reporters at Big 12 media days
Kandra makes Rivals Midseason Transfer All-American Team
Bearcats OL Luke Kandra makes Rivals Midseason Transfer All-American
Sorsby named to Midseason Watch List for Davey O’Brien Award
Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby named to Midseason Watch List for Davey O’Brien Award
The Cincinnati Bearcats traveled to Boulder, Colorado to face Big 12 foe the Colorado Buffaloes. The Bearcats came up short 34-23. Colorado was able to get chunk plays especially through the air. They had 446 total yards, 323 passing yards and 123 yards on the ground. Sanders and the offense did great on third down going 7-of-13.
Check out who received game balls on Saturday!
Jake Golday, linebacker
Golday had a solid game racking up 10 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss. He led the team in tackles on Saturday.
Jonathan Thompson, linebacker
Thompson said he wanted to play on Prime time and he responded. He had eight tackles and a forced fumble.
- CB
- WR
- OT
- OT
- RB
- CB
- SDE
- ATH
- CB
- OG