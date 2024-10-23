Day-Day Thomas injury update

Wes Miller announced that veteran point guard Day-Day Thomas suffered a minor setback in his foot earlier this week.

Thomas suffered a broken foot during the Bearcats NIT run last season, that required surgery this offseason. Thomas, was cleared for activities back in June, and was a 100% participant in offseason workouts and such heading into the teams exhibition scrimmage vs Ohio State.

Thomas finished with 11 points and six assists on 5-8 shooting in the Bearcats 80-62 victory over Ohio State on Friday.

However, it seems as if the Bearcats dodged a significant injury surrounding Thomas. Now, they are still doing testing and treatment back in Cincinnati to get more information surrounding the full injury.

Full update from Wes Miller.

"Day-Day suffered the broken foot in the NIT run last year and had surgery. Everything has gone exactly according to plan all the way up until the end of practice yesterday. I don't think it is serious, but he had a little bit of a setback. Again, it's not serious, but out of caution we held him back to do treatment today. I think it is a day-to-day situation. Nothing to be alarmed about. Guys, this media day is not as important as getting ready for the season and we will continue to monitor the situation day-to-day. We didn't think it was serious just maybe a little bit of discomfort in that foot, so we are trying to be safe."

The Bearcats kick off the season in just 12 days when they welcome in Arkansas Pine-Bluff for their first non-conference game.




