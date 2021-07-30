Davis Revisits Bearcats, Talks Recruiting
This summer, Miamsburg (OH) 2023 running back Christian Davis has gotten in a few visits. But this week, he saw one of those schools for the second time in-person. On Tuesday, Davis joined a coupl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news