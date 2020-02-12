Cincinnati's 2021 recruiting class grew by one more on Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson (OH) tight end Treylan Davis announced his commitment to the Bearcats. He becomes their third commitment for 2021, joining St. John's (OH) three-star quarterback Brady Lichtenberg and Colerain (OH) defensive tackle Dontay Corleone.

Davis was recruited primarily by assistant coach Mike Denbrock. He chose Cincinnati over 11 other offers, including Bowling Green, Akron, Miami (OH) and Toledo. Davis also received interest from schools like Wisconsin and Northwestern.

"I want to find a place filled with great people that will genuinely care for one another as a family, as well as push me every day to be the best I can be," Davis recently told Rivals.com. "I am looking for the school that can provide me with the best education possible to allow success throughout life after football as well."

