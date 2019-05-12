John Brannen now has his first win on the recruiting trail as Cincinnati's coach.

On Saturday night, Brannen scored not only a commitment, but a letter of intent signature from guard Jeremiah Davenport, who's spent the year at Hargrave Military Academy (Va.). Originally from Cincinnati, Davenport won an Ohio D-1 State championship at Moeller (OH) before he transferred to Hargrave for a prep season.

Davenport signed a letter of intent last fall with nearby Wright State. But he was granted a release from that LOI last year and enrolled at Hargrave.

Davenport chose the Bearcats over offers from Virginia Tech, East Carolina and St. Bonaventure.

