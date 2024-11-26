Dan Skillings "Progressing and doing shooting workouts."

It has been a little over two weeks now since the University of Cincinnati announced that junior wing Dan Skillings would be out after undergoing a minor procedure on his knee for an injury suffered in the Bearcats victory over Arkansas Pine-Bluff back on November 4th.

Miller told reporters last week that it would be a "week-to-week" scenario and that their was potential hope that Skillings could potentially return to the floor this week.

I asked Miller for a more recent update heading into the Bearcats matchup vs Alabama State on Wednesday night.

"Dan is progressing on the floor." Wes Miller told reporters. "However, he had his first shooting workout on Sunday." Miller said. "He followed it up with another workout yesterday. I got video from our trainer a couple hours ago of him running on the zero-gravity treadmill. He was doing that and then he was able to work out on the floor this morning working out with our assistant coaches."

However, it is still a week-to-week scenario surrounding the highly touted wing player, but it appears that Skillings could return to the court much sooner than anticipated based on the update from Miller.

The Bearcats have three games over the next ten days between their match up vs Alabama State on Wednesday, Villanova (December 3rd), and Howard (December 8th).