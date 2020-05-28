BearcatReport - Dabney Continues Upward Trend

Dabney Continues Upward Trend
There’s been a lot of creative alterations to workouts due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. Gyms have re-opened in many places throughout the country, but Riverside Military Academy (Ga.) three-star athlete Shad Dabney already took a different approach to his training regimen.
Over the past few weeks, Dabney took up boxing. He trains with a boxing coach as a way to get his body in prime shape for when he can return to the football field with his high school teammates.
“It was crazy and tough, but it’ll be worth it,” Dabney said. “We do put on gloves, we hit bags, do running, abs, intervals, get your feet right, speed up your hands. I’ve also been able to fight growing up, with my big brother. I’m not in it for the fighting, just the intense training.”
Dabney’s recruiting has also increased in intensity. He claims more than two dozen offers, most recently from Kansas, Cincinnati, Miami OH and Louisiana-Lafayette. And even with plenty of uncertainty ahead with the extension of the NCAA’s dead period through July 31, Dabney is getting himself in position to make a move in his recruitment.
“I just want somewhere I feel like I can compete early on, a high-level program,” he said. “A school that I can get a good education, for my football and after that life. Mainly, a family-based program, somewhere I can get on the field and make it to the league as fast as possible.”
Cincinnati just offered Dabney on May 19. And despite not having visited, he said he likes what he’s seen and heard about the Bearcats.
“I know a little about Coach (Mike) Brown, him going to Liberty,” Dabney said. “I know they have a dope team. They had two back to back good seasons. They have a dope team, a dope program. I know the receiving room will look different with them picking up four guys last year.”
Brown has been Dabney’s primary contact throughout the recruiting process.
“Within the first conversation we had, I can tell he’s a family guy,” Dabney said. “He’s about the kids, the program and the athletes. He’s a cool coach, gives off positive vibes. It’s all love at the end of the day and you can feel that love at the end of the day, him opening up about his family and stuff like that.”
Though Dabney has yet to announce any favorites in his recruitment, he acknowledged Syracuse has especially caught his attention.
“I like Coach (Tony) White, the defensive coordinator, he’s a cool dude, him, Coach (Chip) West and Coach (Nick) Monroe. I met the D-staff (last week) on a conference call. They’re cool people. A lot of good energy, high energy. It’s been all love, the same with Coach Jackson from Kansas. We’ve been talking about drip, shoes and all that, then talk football. I’ve been vibing with some of these coaches, getting a good relationship with most of the coaches. It’s been a pleasure and blessing to be in it.”
At this point, Dabney said the main thing he can do is continue training and getting himself as prepared as possible for football. And recruiting will continue to take shape.
“I haven’t put out a top list, but I was thinking about cutting it down in July or August,” Dabney said. “I’d like to do a top 15 or something. I haven’t made any announcements, so I’m open, evaluating every school on football, education and everything else. I’m gonna be 100 percent open to any schools. There will be schools out there that I could love the schools. There are a few that I strongly like and I’m tending to them all, building relationships and building a good bond with all the coaches. Some schools, I have a better bond, but I know there’s a few I absolutely love. Those schools know that.
“For schools looking for an all-around guy, I’m that guy. I have a 4.0 GPA, took honors classes and got all A’s. I’m coming different this year and that’s just that. I’m coming for that fourth star.”