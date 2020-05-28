BearcatReport - Dabney Continues Upward Trend

There’s been a lot of creative alterations to workouts due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. Gyms have re-opened in many places throughout the country, but Riverside Military Academy (Ga.) three-star athlete Shad Dabney already took a different approach to his training regimen. Over the past few weeks, Dabney took up boxing. He trains with a boxing coach as a way to get his body in prime shape for when he can return to the football field with his high school teammates.

“It was crazy and tough, but it’ll be worth it,” Dabney said. “We do put on gloves, we hit bags, do running, abs, intervals, get your feet right, speed up your hands. I’ve also been able to fight growing up, with my big brother. I’m not in it for the fighting, just the intense training.” Dabney’s recruiting has also increased in intensity. He claims more than two dozen offers, most recently from Kansas, Cincinnati, Miami OH and Louisiana-Lafayette. And even with plenty of uncertainty ahead with the extension of the NCAA’s dead period through July 31, Dabney is getting himself in position to make a move in his recruitment. “I just want somewhere I feel like I can compete early on, a high-level program,” he said. “A school that I can get a good education, for my football and after that life. Mainly, a family-based program, somewhere I can get on the field and make it to the league as fast as possible.” Cincinnati just offered Dabney on May 19. And despite not having visited, he said he likes what he’s seen and heard about the Bearcats. “I know a little about Coach (Mike) Brown, him going to Liberty,” Dabney said. “I know they have a dope team. They had two back to back good seasons. They have a dope team, a dope program. I know the receiving room will look different with them picking up four guys last year.” Brown has been Dabney’s primary contact throughout the recruiting process. “Within the first conversation we had, I can tell he’s a family guy,” Dabney said. “He’s about the kids, the program and the athletes. He’s a cool coach, gives off positive vibes. It’s all love at the end of the day and you can feel that love at the end of the day, him opening up about his family and stuff like that.”