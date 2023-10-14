Rocco Becht threw two touchdowns and ran for another, and the Iowa State defense collected two more interceptions as the Cyclones defeated Cincinnati 30-10 in the teams’ first-ever meeting Saturday afternoon. Becht, a freshman, has now thrown at least one score in each of his first seven games as a starter for Iowa State (4-3, 3-1 Big 12), which handed the Bearcats (2-4, 0-3) their fourth straight loss and their first defeat on homecoming since 2017. The Cyclones entered the day with 10 interceptions, third-most in the FBS. It took Iowa State defense all of two drives to pick off Cincinnati quarterback Emory Jones.

Jones tossed his sixth interception in the last four games to cornerback T.J. Tampa, giving the Cyclones the ball at the Cincinnati 34-yard line. The turnover set up a 30-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead with 2:12 to play in the first quarter. Jones responded by throwing a 20-yard score to tight end Chamon Metayer. It was the third touchdown for Metayer in the last two games and the first for Jones and the Bearcats offense in their last 17 drives at home. Iowa State answered by marching 59 yards in 15 plays and eating up 7:45, taking the lead for good after a little trickery. After Jordan Young dropped a sure interception on third-and-5 at the Cincinnati 15, the Cyclones picked up a first down when kicker Chase Contreraz raced six yards on a fake field goal.. Young dropped another pick on third-and-goal. That play also included a roughing-the-passer penalty on Cincinnati defensive end Eric Phillips. The errors by the Bearcats led to a 2-yard rush up the middle for a touchdown by Becht. The freshman’s second rushing score of the season put the Cyclones ahead 10-7 with 7:48 left in the first half.

Jordan Young and the Bearcats have lost four in a row. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Young’s struggles continued as the sophomore surrendered a 75-yard gain to wide receiver Jayden Higgins on Iowa State’s next drive. The gash led to Becht finding tight end Benjamin Brahmer on a 14-yard strike to make it 17-7 Iowa State at halftime. The first half ended with Jones throwing another interception. The Cyclones opened the second half with a 65-yard kickoff return by Roy Bell that set up a 34-yard field goal. Cincinnati made it 20-10 at the 4:03 mark in the third. After Contreraz added another field goal for the Cyclones, Becht linked up with fullback Stevo Klotz for a 13-yard score with 10:00 to play. Becht finished 15 of 25 for 241 yards. Jones completed 14 of his 26 pass attempts for just 96 yards, far fewer than the nearly 215 per game the Iowa State defense had allowed entering the day.

Jones had a pair of interceptions in the loss. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK)