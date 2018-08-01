Curtis told BearcatReport.com Monday that he would be visiting the Bearcats Wednesday. We also reported the likelihood of his commitment on our premium message board, The Cradle . Curtis was recruited primarily by assistant coach Antwon Jackson. Coach Mick Cronin also played a role.

A one-time Xavier commitment, from February to May, Curtis made his commitment over Xavier, Toledo, Akron and Kent State.

Cincinnati added a big piece to the 2019-20 basketball squad on Wednesday when Samari Curtis pulled the trigger and committed following his visit.

"I love Cincinnati," Curtis told BearcatReport.com. "It’s great with both coaches. We talk about where I would play if I went there, what position, what they want me to do."

No. 144 in the 2019 Rivals150, Curtis gives Cincinnati another point guard for the future. Rivals150 point guard Logan Johnson signed his letter of intent in the 2018 class.

Rivals.com national analyst Corey Evans was high on Curtis last month after Curtis' play for C2K Elite on the Under Armour circuit.

"The 6-foot-3 guard out of Ohio is more of a scoring lead guard but he did show the ability to facilitate just a tad in the half-court setting," Evans wrote. "However, he is at his best getting downhill with the basketball, of which he did just that towards the latter part of his team’s win.

"He is a capable scorer out of the mid-range and has a toughness about him that allows for Curtis to score through contact."