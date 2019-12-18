University of Cincinnati President Neville Pinto named John Cunningham as the Bearcats Director of Athletics.

Since 2014, Cunningham has overseen the external operations at three NCAA Division I institutions, Boise State, Syracuse and Minnesota and has served as a sport administrator for bowl teams, conference-championship teams and NCAA Tournament teams.

"John Cunningham's leadership and range of experience will be great assets as we build on the success of our student-athletes and our programs' competitiveness," Pinto said. "He is the right leader at the right time to lead our Bearcats into the future."

Most recently, Cunningham served as Minnesota's Deputy Athletics Director for Administration from 2016-19, overseeing the day-to-day administrative operations of the department, working with all 25 Gopher programs and external units, as well as serving as sport administrator for football, men's basketball and men's golf.

"My family and I are thrilled to be joining the Bearcats Athletics family," Cunningham said. "The opportunity to come to a world-class institution like the University of Cincinnati was one I could not pass up. Working in college athletics takes an unwavering set of values, including courage, confidence and dedication along with true care and concern for your student-athletes, coaches and staff. My previous stops in my career have prepared for this role and I am extremely excited to get started."

Cunningham came to Minnesota from Syracuse, where he also served as the Deputy Athletics Director for Administration.

Prior to his tenure at Syracuse, Cunningham served in a variety of roles in the athletics departments at Boise State, Texas Christian (TCU) and Maryland, contributing to successes across many of the athletic programs at all three institutions.

A 2001 TCU graduate, Cunningham received a law degree from the University of Nebraska's College of Law in 2005.

Cunningham and his wife, Caitlin, have two sons, Gus and Hank.