CINCINNATI (AP) -- Coach Mick Cronin watched the last 18 minutes of the game from Cincinnati's locker room, hoping his first career ejection didn't result in a loss. Jarron Cumberland made sure it didn't happen. The junior scored a career-high 34 points and hit the biggest shots after Cronin was kicked out Tuesday night as Cincinnati blew a 14-point lead before rallying to an 82-74 victory over South Florida on Tuesday night. ''It was the first time I've ever seen that,'' Cumberland said of the coach's ejection. ''We were just trying to calm him down. He didn't really say nothing crazy.'' The Bearcats (15-3, 4-1 American Athletic) got their third win in six days. The last two came in overtime , and this one unfolded with their coach gone from the sideline.

Cronin got a technical from official Lee Cassell for raising his arms and challenging a foul called on Nysier Brooks. Cronin became enraged and had to be restrained by Brooks, drawing another technical from official Mark Schnur, resulting in his ejection. ''When I showed I was upset for that (first technical), his tough-guy buddy threw me out,'' Cronin said. ''What they did was almost penalize a group of kids, and they should be suspended.'' Cincinnati has won 10 straight games against the Bulls (12-5, 2-3), who suffered their most lopsided loss of the season. South Florida's five losses have come by a total of 19 points. The Bulls were coming off an 82-80 overtime loss at Temple . ''We fought, we scrapped, we clawed, and we were just not quite good enough,'' USF coach Brian Gregory said. ''We've just got to keep getting better. We've got pretty good markers to look at the last couple of games on the road.'' LaQuincy Rideau scored 15 of his 26 points before fouling out in the second half, when South Florida managed to tie the score twice but couldn't pull ahead. Cumberland hit the big shots to blunt the comeback and finished 9 of 20 from the field and 14 of 16 from the free-throw line. After South Florida tied it for the last time 65-65, Cumberland had a jumper, three free throws and an assist during a 7-2 spurt that put the Bearcats ahead to stay. During pregame warmups, Cumberland made his final shot, swishing one from the left corner. He hardly missed when it mattered. ''I was just in a rhythm,'' he said. ''I was just feeling it.''

Cumberland had a career-best 34 points. Jason Stamm, BearcatReport.com