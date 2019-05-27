It was a test. And after some time and consideration, the test gave Jarron Cumberland what information he was looking for.

On Monday, Cumberland announced via social media that he's withdrawn his name from the NBA draft and is returning to Cincinnati for his senior season. Cumberland tested the NBA draft waters over the past month, but was not a lock to be selected. Many pundits didn't even have Cumberland on their draft boards.

But the NBA's loss is certainly the Bearcats' gain. Cumberland won player of the year honors in the American Athletic Conference this past season, after he averaged 18.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Cumberland was also the AAC Tournament's most outstanding player, as he led Cincinnati to the tournament title and was an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-America.

This past season, Cumberland also became the 53rd member of Cincinnati’s 1,000-point club. He enters the 2019-20 season at No. 20 on the list, with 1,363 career points.

With Cumberland's return, the attention will shift to his cousin, Jaevin Cumberland. There has been speculation that Jaevin, a graduate transfer, would transfer to Cincinnati from Oakland if his cousin decided to return.



Cumberland, a 2016 signee of Cincinnati's, was ranked No. 61 in the 2016 Rivals150.