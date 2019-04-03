BearcatReport.com

The coaching carousel is in full swing, as the 2018-19 season winds down. And as has been the case after previous seasons, Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin's name is thrown around to fill vacancies. Notably, that's been UCLA and Virginia Tech.

Cronin, a Cincinnati native, has been rumored for multiple coaching positions. Chief among them has been UCLA, where Cronin allegedly interviewed. The Bruins fired coach Steve Alford in December.

As of Wednesday afternoon, multiple reports, including from ESPN, have surfaced that TCU coach Jamie Dixon is the leading candidate and could be a done deal. If so, that leaves one school that the Bearcats would have to fend off: Virginia Tech.

Coach Buzz Williams has reportedly left the Hokies for the opening at Texas A&M. Along with a slew of other coaches, including Marquette's Steve Wojciechowski, Seton Hall's Kevin Willard and Wichita State's Gregg Marshall, Cronin has emerged as a candidate.

The pairing with Virginia Tech becomes more interesting because of his ties with the Hokies' athletics director. Whit Babcock was athletics director at Cincinnati from October, 2011 to January, 2014.

Still, Yahoo's Pete Thamel had choice words of what Cronin could bring to another club. He wrote this about the previous opening at UCLA: