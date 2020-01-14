Crimson Tide RB Transferring To UC
While Cincinnati has been hit just like other schools with players entering the transfer portal, it worked to their advantage on Tuesday night.
Alabama redshirt freshman running back Jerome Ford announced he'll be transferring to Cincinnati. He played in four games in each of his two seasons in Tuscaloosa. Ford will apply for a waiver to play immediately, but it's unclear if he'll be granted one by the NCAA.
God’s Plan🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/IgvfBv5E9L— Jerome Ford (@_Romie1) January 15, 2020
A three-star recruit in the 2018 class, Ford was ranked as the No. 50 running back out of Armwood (Fla.). He was listed with 17 offers, including from Nebraska, Iowa, Louisville and Missouri.
This past season, Ford finished with 24 carries for 114 yards and three touchdowns. He added another two catches for 11 yards