Covey Details First UC Trip
Of the eight scholarship offers Bradford (Fla.) three-star running back Manny Covey claims, he’s getting to know two of them especially more. Covey’s offer list includes Cincinnati, Iowa State, Wa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news