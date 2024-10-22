Corleone named Semifinalist for Jason Witten Man of the Year Award

Per GoBearcats:

Cincinnati football redshirt junior defensive tackle Dontay Corleone has been named a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award.

Corleone was previously announced as a nominee in September, and was picked as one of 20 semifinalists on Tuesday.

Three finalists will be named for the award on Monday, December 16. The winner will be announced at the award ceremony at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on February 12, 2025.

The award is presented annually to a student-athlete who has all demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.

A Cincinnati native, Corleone is one of the Bearcats' leaders on and off the field. A 2022 All-American, "The Godfather" has appeared in 29 games in his career at UC, totaling 105 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and three forced fumbles. He was PFF's top-rated defensive player in 2022 and the third-ranked Big 12 interior defensive lineman a year ago.

Corleone missed the season opener and much of fall camp after being diagnosed with blood clots in June. He was fully cleared to participate in football activities just days before the Week 2 game vs. Pitt, and he was in the starting lineup for that game. He recorded six tackles and one sack in his first game of the 2024 season. While he was recovering, Dontay was still a presence at football practices and helped mentor his younger teammates. Even though he couldn't be on the field at the time, he was doing whatever it took to still positively affect his teammates.

He has also lent his time to community service projects including elementary school visits at Rockdale Academy, volunteering with Impacting Tomorrow, and UC's "Thank-A-Thon" event.