Commitment breakdown: Three-star Luther Richesson picks Cincinnati
Three-star QB Luther Richesson has announced that he will be headed north to play for Cincinnati in college. Tennessee's third ranked QB in the 2022 class becomes the Bearcats' 18th commitment overall and their only quarterback.
The senior signal caller chose Cincinnati over offers from Michigan State, Appalachian State, Vanderbilt and Central Michigan.
*****
*****
Why it's big for Cincinnati:
This commitment is the missing piece to Cincinnati's 2022 recruiting class. The Bearcats needed a QB and Richesson was their number one target on the board. He is a proven winner and has been coached by one of the best in Lipscomb Academy head coach Trent Dilfer. Richesson is close with a number of the top prospects in the Nashville area and this could very well help the Bearcats in an area that is increasingly producing elite level talent. Richesson is an Elite 11 finalist and comes in with numerous accolades. This is a commitment that the Cincinnati fans should be fired up about.