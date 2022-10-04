Cincinnati picked up its second commitment of the 2023 cycle on Tuesday night, when Edgerrin James Jr. announced his intention to sign with the Bearcats. Head coach Wes Miller programs held off fellow finalists Georgia and LSU to land the Florida-based point guard. Below, Rivals has a look at what Cincinnati is getting and what the news says about the direction of the program.





WHAT CINCINNATI IS GETTING

The son of the NFL Hall of Fame running back with the same name, James Jr. has blazed his own trail by tossing aside the sport that made his father famous and becoming one of the top prospects in the state of Florida. The hyper-athletic point guard is already a 1,000-point scorer at Florida’s Olympia High School and enters his senior season following a summer that saw him develop into an elite on-ball defender and a decision maker in the half court. The scoring prowess has always been there, so the fact that his peripheral skills all seemed to take a step forward this year is encouraging to say the least. Offensively, James' game is about taking defenders off the bounce and getting to the bucket, where he finishes with confidence through traffic and contact. He’ll take the next step as he becomes a better jump shooter from deep.