COLUMN: Big 12 Can't Come Soon Enough For UC

The initial reaction for just about anyone who saw the reveal of the season's first College Football Rankings last night seems to be consistent: Cincinnati was given the shaft. The Bearcats, despite an 8-0 record, road wins at Notre Dame and Indiana and a No. 2 ranking in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls, were deemed not worthy by the CFP committee. That's the message sent following Cincinnati's No. 6 ranking. Not only that, but SMU (7-1) and Houston (7-1), both ranked in those media polls, didn't even crack the CFP poll. Instead, three-loss Mississippi State was given a No. 17 ranking.

It wasn't that I didn't believe Cincinnati was good enough. This is one of the best teams I've ever covered and watched at the college level.

Last month, many were caught up in the moment from the Bearcats' impressive 24-13 win at Notre Dame. There was widespread belief that Cincinnati could finally be the non-power five team to break into the playoff and it now had the ammunition from its win over the Fighting Irish. Contrary to most of that line of thought, including those hyped up among the Bearcats' faithful, I wrote that I believed the win put them closer to attaining a CFP spot, but that it wouldn't be enough, including national perception, which would be reflected by the CFP committee. It wasn't that I didn't believe Cincinnati was good enough. This is one of the best teams I've ever covered and watched at the college level. Senior quarterback Desmond Ridder has progressively worked to this point and this season, his decision-making has put him into the top tier of college football quarterbacks and in the conversation to be an NFL first-round draft pick. It's why I don't mind telling you I put him on my ballot to be a finalist for the Maxwell Award. The weapons Ridder has on offense are the best, collectively, that he's had during his career. And defensively, the Bearcats have been stingy, relentless and locked in, with Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner as their face.

Fickell and the Bearcats will have to play flawless and get help to get a chance to play in the CFP. (Albert Cesare / The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK)