On Friday, Oswego East (Ill.) three-star offensive lineman Zac Clarke announced his decommitment from Western Michigan, after nearly three months.

But by that time, he had already decided his next home.

On Sunday, Clarke made his new decision public. He's now committed to Cincinnati. Clarke officially visited the Bearcats on Sept. 2 and said he thought about his decision after that.

"I mean, I took an official visit and liked everything, from the coaches, to the players and gameday experience," Clarke said. "I kinda fell in love with everything."

Clarke was recruited primarily by assistant coach Nic Cardwell.